Italian Desserts at La Casa del Pane

One of the best parts of being a food writer are the restaurant recommendations I get from readers. I love hearing, “Oh my gosh, I know a place you have to try!” Or better yet, when readers tell me exactly where I need to go and what I should order.

Some of my favorite eateries fell onto my radar simply by word of mouth. (And any small business owner will agree that word of mouth is the best advertising.) A friend of mine (and an absolute authority on all things sugar) recently raved about La Casa del Pane, an Italian bakery in St. Pete Beach. She said their desserts were sublime and their coffee top notch. I had to check it out for myself.

Made Fresh Daily

La Casa del Pane is quaint and authentic. Step inside and you’re greeted with sweet aromas of ground espresso and freshly-baked breads. It’s almost like a micro-version of Mazzaro’s, but quieter and no shopping carts in your way.

Belly up to the wraparound marble bar and enjoy a hot beverage, just like in Italy. The case of sweets blew my mind; My friend wasn’t kidding; their selection is superb. Dozens of biscotti lined the top row of the case. The muffins were plump and moist, and the cookies were as big as plates. Individual, powder sugar-dusted pasticciotti (sweet dough filled with ricotta and citrus) beckoned while the sfogliatelle and massive cinnamon rolls promised the sugar rush of a lifetime.

I splurged on the giant chocolate chip cookies ($2.99 each) and some almond biscotti ($15.99/lb). But my best purchase were the large cannolis ($4.50 each). Their shells were light and crisp, with a whisper of cinnamon. The sweetened ricotta filling was fluffy and well balanced, with just the right amount of chocolate chips, so as to not interrupt the mouthfeel while eating. I instantly fell in love.

Of course, no trip to an Italian bakery is complete without some kind of bread, so I noshed on a tomato, basil and fresh mozzarella sandwich ($9.99) and washed it all down with an Americano ($2.99). It’s hard to miss the entire wall bursting with baskets and displays of the bread. All the baked goods (cookies, bread and everything in between) are made fresh daily.

And you taste it in every bite.

Authentic Italian

La Casa del Pane is also a great stop for imported Italian items including pastas, jams, candies, chocolate, and alcohol. There’s also a refrigerated case housing made-from-scratch soups, salads, sauces, and fresh pastas for sale. Whether you’re craving classic bolognese ragu, an herbaceous basil pesto, or family recipe pasta e fagioli, you’ll find it here. Enjoy a hot or cold sandwich or stock up on deli delights to bring home. You really can’t go wrong because it’s all divine.

La Casa del Pane, 7110 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach, Tues.-Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sat., 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Sun., 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 727-367-8322, lacasadelpane.us/menu.html