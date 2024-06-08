It’s a Good Play, Charlie Brown

Existentially adorable.

That’s the best way I can describe You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, playing at freeFall through June 16. freeFall fans, come prepared: This is a Think Tank Theatre production, not part of freeFall’s regular season. This means you won’t see any twists on the plot line — if you come expecting Peppermint Patty and Marcie making jokes about Subarus and dog rescues, you’re going to leave disappointed.

But that’s pretty much the only way this show could disappoint you. It’s delightful, easy on the soul, and fun.

Meet Charlie Brown and the Peanuts Gang

Fans of Charles Schulz’s comic strip, Peanuts, will love seeing that comic strip come to life on stage. Meet Charlie Brown — played by Cameron Kubly — whose interior monologue resonates with many of our own, perhaps more than we’d care to admit. You may remember him as Norman Mushari in freeFall’s production of God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater. However, Kubly brings no trace of Vonnegut to portrayal of Charlie Brown. Initially I doubted he could pull off the role, but about 10 minutes into the play, Kubly was Charlie Brown.

Clark Gesner wrote the book, music, and lyrics, and he did a superb job at including the best parts of the Peanuts gang, although not having Chuck try to kick the ball feels a bit like a missed opportunity to me. Ah, well, you can’t have everything.

You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown is as close as you can get to having the comic strip act itself out on your breakfast table as you read the paper. There’s not much else to write about the plot; it’s the plot that replays itself in every Peanuts comic strip, and, much like the comic strip, it doesn’t matter that it’s different iterations of the same theme, because it’s so enjoyable. Grade-school angst, to adults, feels manageable, perhaps far more so than, say, national politics. You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown will make the youngest in the audience smile and chuckle; for older audience members, the break from reality will feel as good as Linus’ blanket.

There’s nothing not to like about this production; everyone in the cast does a magnificent job in their roles. Isabella Falber plays Lucy exactly as I always pictured her; Alexa Lowrey’s Sally is the perfect sanctimonious little sister. Dane Becker’s Scroeder, although perhaps a bit more well-muscled than I remember the cartoon Schroeder, is the perfect match for the mostly offstage orchestra.

The Boys (and Girl) in the Band

So delightfully easy is Think Tank’s production of You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown that you won’t miss a crucial plot point if you find yourself, as I did, captivated by the orchestra. Jason Tucker, the assistant music director who’s also on keys for the show, expertly navigated the joyous score, and I found myself watching him and counting along with him as he led the orchestra into each new number.

Charlie Brown’s Best Friend

Charlie Brown and crew definitely delivers as, as I said at the start, some adorable existential angst. But Snoopy was far and away my favorite part of You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown. It could be that I’m partial to hounds; as I write this, my dachshund’s snoring next to me and my coonhound’s snoozing at my feet.

Or it could be the blow-your-mind set of pipes on Kelsey Lopez, who plays Snoopy. Lopez has a tremendous voice, and, while everyone in the cast sang well, Lopez’s vocals alone are worth the price of admission.

Fitting, because Snoopy’s a beagle. They know how to use their vocal chords, too.

See You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown at freeFall

You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown Think Tank Theatre at freeFall, 6099 Central Ave.,

St. Petersburg. Through June 16: Wed.-Sat., 7 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m.; sensory performance, June 8, 2 p.m. $45; $25, youth, students, and artists. freefalltheater.com; 727-498-5205

