It’s Always Nice to Get a Call

The City of Gulfport’s Telephone Reassurance program is more than a morning wake-up call. This free service offers Gulfport residents 50 or older – and their families – comfort, security, and peace of mind. Volunteers make daily calls to registered members.

If you cannot be reached, the volunteer follows procedures to confirm all is well. Registration is simple and free.

If you or someone you know could use this service, call 727-893-2237 or stop by the Gulfport Senior Center at 5501 27th Ave. S.