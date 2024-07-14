It’s Closing Night at Portofino Italian Ristorante

A sure sign that this was not just any night at Portofino Italian Ristorante:

They ran out of lasagna.

“I’ve been telling people all day,” said restaurant host Ellie Curtis,

In between answering the phone and greeting walk-ins, she had to break sad news to some customers. This night would be Portofino’s last.

Portofino Italian Ristorante Closes

Portofino was a go-to spot in the Skyway Marina District long before the district even had a name.

The homey Italian restaurant opened in Bay Pointe Plaza in 1993 under the ownership of the Fischetti family, who later sold it to Patty and Chris Conley in 2018. While new to the restaurant biz, they developed a loyal following of their own.

However, rising food costs, rent costing close to $9,000 per month, and a dip in the number of diners proved to be insurmountable.

Hopes rose at the start of June when the couple reversed an initial decision to close. But on July 9, the Conleys announced that the restaurant would be closing for good after the final service on July 10.

“While we were hopeful in our efforts to remain open, we are not able to,” the Conleys said on Facebook. “After seven amazing years of serving our community, we will be closing our doors for the final time this week.”

Portofino Italian Ristorante’s Final Goodbyes

On Wednesday the Conleys were, understandably, a bit tired.

“It’s been a long day… lots of long days,” said Chris with a smile. “… Lots of lawyers.”

He allowed that they might relocate sometime in the future, but nothing’s firm.

Patty was somber, but resigned to the restaurant’s fate.

“We take ownership of the situation,” she said. “We don’t blame anyone.”

Patty took comfort in seeing so many familiar faces.

People for Portofino Italian Ristorante

Steven Barefield, a resident of nearby Lakewood Estates, visited Portofino Italian Ristorante with his husband, sculptor Kyu Yamamoto.

The two stopped by “every two or three days” after hearing the announcement in June of a potential closing. Barefield had been a regular for many years before.

“I’ve been coming here since the ’90s when I worked at Eckerd,” Barefield said.

Other diners were unaware that they dined in at Portofino on such an historic night.

Chelsea James with her husband, Paul, told The Gabber Newspaper that they had no idea. They ordered their favorite menu item: the pizza.

“They cooked it perfectly the first time I was here,” said James, so they kept coming back.

Katlyne and Terry Stables shared similar sentiments. Katlyne — a longtime South St. Pete resident who recently opened Radiant Massage Spa in the Skyway Marina District — spoke admiringly of Portofino’s “family vibe.”

Portofino’s Community

The Conleys’ three children all had roles in the business at one time or another.

Their youngest, 16-year-old Sophia, was on hand for Portofino’s closing night.

“Mostly, I’ll miss the people,” said Sophia.

A couple of her classmates from Gibbs, Jacob Pastorini and Mia Davis, also visited that night.

“I started coming here to eat, then brought my family. I love the food, the atmosphere,” said Pastorini. “It’s just so welcoming.”

“I loved working with all my co-workers,” said Russell Needham who worked as a host — his first job — for two years and three months. “Patty’s a great boss.”

Hosting was also a “first-ever job” for Ellie Curtis, 16, another classmate of Sophia’s at Gibbs. She was unfailingly friendly and polite to the customers lining up on Wednesday. By 7:25 p.m., Curtis and Needham had a 25-minute wait for customers looking to eat at Portofino.

“It’s just a hard time,” Curtis said. “I’ve been coming to this place since I was a kid, too. It’s heartbreaking to see another community restaurant go.”

Back of House Staff

For Neil Crouse, a member of Portofino’s kitchen staff for close to three years who was recently promoted to executive chef, the impending closure was a familiar experience.

“I’ve been through this five times,” Crouse said.

He came up with some new approaches for Portofino, including a condensed summer menu with reduced prices. But he’s philosophical about the closing. For him, it’s just time to open “another chapter.”

A Heartfelt Goodbye

I left Portofino Wednesday night laden with takeout pizza, veal parm, and the restaurant’s deservedly popular meatballs.

But as a customer who’d come to value the delicious food and friendly faces there, I also left with a feeling expressed by Katlyne Stables: “It will be missed.”

