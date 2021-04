When they aren’t building snowmen and singing across the frozen tundra, these two sisters love to spend their time cuddling. Anna and Elsa are a beautiful pair of bonded chinchillas. Please research this special species before adopting. Call the shelter at for details.

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!