Izzy came to the shelter with heartworms and now that she has completed her treatment, she’s ready for a new life! This girl has a huge personality packed into her little, 17-pound body. She loves toys almost as much as she loves people, and she is sure to keep you entertained. Izzy is a 6-year-old Jack Russell Terrier.

Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S.; 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.