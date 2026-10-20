Jack Kerouac’s St. Pete Home, Part 1: The House He Left Behind

This is the first story in a two-part series about the Jack Kerouac House of St. Petersburg. Part two will run next week.

Author and father of the Beat Generation, Jack Kerouac, is one of the most famous ghosts in St. Petersburg. Kerouac moved to St. Petersburg in 1964, when he was 42 years old. He bought a newly finished house on 10th Avenue North. Builders had completed it in 1963. Family matters soon pulled him back to Lowell, Massachusetts, for a time. He returned to the ‘Burg for good in 1968. Some accounts, including journalist Bob Kealing’s book Kerouac in Florida: Where the Road Ends, say Kerouac and his mother first lived next door and moved into the house in 1968.

A Quiet Place To Hide

During his first stop here, Kerouac, a lifelong drinker, found drinking buddies in a local group of young men, the Tampa Bay Times reported in 2023. They shot pool and hopped from bar to bar around town. Jack had grown tired of his fame as the face of the Beat Generation. Ken Burchenal told the Times that Kerouac liked St. Pete because he could fly under the radar here. He was also dealing with his sister’s death and low book sales.

On Thanksgiving Day 1964, a day of drinking led to his arrest for public urination. “First time in jail,” Kerouac said at the time, according to Kealing’s book. (He had actually been jailed in 1944 as a material witness in a New York killing.) A short time later, he left for Paris. He spent his Desolation Angels royalties there, but the trip inspired a 30,000-word manuscript about his European travels. The manuscript took him one week to write, and it became Satori in Paris. He also earned a few extra dollars writing sports columns for the local Evening Independent, according to the Times.

Coming Home to the ‘Burg

Back in Lowell, he dealt with family health problems and married his third wife, Stella Sampas. When he settled back in the ‘Burg in 1968, he brought Stella and his mother, Gabrielle-Ange Lévesque, to escape the harsh northern winters. His mother had suffered a massive stroke in 1966, and she still struggled with its effects.

Stella became an important part of the Disston Heights home. She and Jack had known each other since childhood. She was the younger sister of Sebastian Sampas, Jack’s closest friend growing up. Sebastian introduced Kerouac to literature and inspired him to become a writer. Sebastian died in World War II.

Stella and Jack reconnected later in life and married in their 40s. Ken and Gina Burchenal now own and run the Jack Kerouac House of St. Petersburg. Ken Burchenal says the two women, wife and mother, were very much alike. The three reportedly got along well.

The family lived in Disston Heights, hung out at the Flamingo Bar, and checked on his book sales at Haslam’s. He met with graduate students from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg. He talked about his writing career and offered advice on their studies. Ken Burchenal described how Jack held court with visitors on the porch outside his bedroom, overlooking the backyard.

The Final Years

But the end was near. Jack was an alcoholic. The pressure of being a cultural icon, even in his St. Pete hideaway, did little to ease his drinking. He suffered from high blood pressure and cirrhosis, but a bar fight did him in. The fight left him with a hernia, and he didn’t get treatment until he started vomiting blood at home. On Oct. 20, 1969, he went to St. Anthony’s Hospital. Doctors performed emergency surgery and gave him blood transfusions, but he died at 5:15 a.m. the next day. Ruptured veins in his esophagus had caused massive internal bleeding.

A Widow and a Will

Stella, now a widow, stayed in the house. She cared for Gabrielle, who needed constant care after her stroke, until Gabrielle died in 1973. Gabrielle’s will caused a family feud. It left all of her son’s property to Stella, mainly his manuscripts, personal belongings and letters. By then, Jack’s estate had become quite valuable.

For the next two decades, Stella traveled but often returned to the Disston Heights house. She fell ill while staying in Lowell and died at St. Joseph’s Hospital there in February 1990, at age 71. Reports never gave her cause of death.

Her death reignited the fight over the Kerouac estate, including the house on 10th Avenue North. In 1994, Jack’s daughter, Jan, and one of his nephews filed a lawsuit. They claimed that Gabrielle’s will was a forgery. The main issue was that the will put the Sampas family in charge of the estate, which was by then worth about $20 million.

In 2009, Judge George W. Greer sided with the Kerouacs, according to Courthouse News Service. He wrote, “Clearly, Gabrielle Kerouac was physically unable to sign the document dated Feb. 13, 1973, and, more importantly, that which appears on the will dated that date is not her signature. The court does not have to decide who in fact signed her name on the document. It is enough that Gabrielle Kerouac herself did not sign it.”

A House Frozen in Time

Meanwhile, the house became a 30-year time capsule. Ken Burchenal told the Tampa Bay Times that the family locked the house after Stella’s death and kept it that way until 2020. A contractor eventually bought the property and made repairs to get it ready for sale.

Over the years, someone took many of the author’s personal items, manuscripts and letters, along with the 1968 Impala in the garage. But a lot stayed behind. Half of the furniture in the home belonged to Jack and Stella, according to the Times. So do the dishes and silverware. One drawer holds playing cards. A scratched card table with an extra leaf sits near the kitchen.

Stella’s books sit on the shelves, many with “Haslam’s Bookstore” stamped inside the cover. They share space with term papers, projects and books people have donated since the house reopened.

The terrazzo floors are original, though refinished. So is the mid-century wallpaper, with fruit in the kitchen and blue patterns in the bathroom. Wood paneling and decorative metal grates stand out throughout the house. Visitors can play records on a vintage record player. The kitchen has a built-in brown oven, just like the one in my grandmother’s house, along with a brown veneer sink.

Saving the House

That history appealed to the Burchenals, who learned about the house from an email their daughter sent. The pandemic was still in full swing, and it seemed like an unlikely time to buy. But what they saw wowed them.

“We had just sold a property and were looking for a new investment. Our daughter sent us an email announcing the viewing of this house. We came in on a Saturday and fell in love. We put in a bid on it the next day,” Ken Burchenal said.

They later learned that an existing nonprofit, the Jack Kerouac House of St. Petersburg, Inc., had also been working to save the house. The two joined forces to keep Jack alive in the ‘Burg. They also started hosting events with the Friends of Jack Kerouac group.

But some visitors say the house isn’t as empty as it looks. Someone once told me in passing about a writer who stayed there. She had just finished her manuscript and was telling a friend about it when the kitchen light fixture crashed to the floor beside her.

Next week: the SPIRITS of St. Petersburg spend the night with Jack and Stella.

Brandy Stark is the founder of the SPIRITS of St. Petersburg, a paranormal investigative group.

Keep Your Community Local: Donate Now To Support Us

Donate now to support The Gabber Newspaper. The owners of the paper take no income from the paper. Every penny donated helps keep your community news hyperlocal. And everyone who earns their living working at The Gabber Newspaper lives in Gulfport and St. Petersburg. Most of our freelancers live here, too. We support our community; please support us.

The Gabber Newspaper ? Yeah, We Go There.

Did you know: In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

Get all your Gulfport and Tampa Bay beaches news and things to do at thegabber.com.