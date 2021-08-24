Jack Providenti’s 100 Paintings in 100 Days

Artist Jack Providenti’s Gulfport home will see 100 new paintings, one per day, as part of a personal project meant to exercise his brush hand.

On day 40, he’s sticking to his typical impressionistic style of oil on canvas, with slightly smaller canvases than he typically has stacked up in his paint-splashed studio.

“I really paint for other people,” Providenti said. “It’s my expression, and it’s very personal, but it’s for you, not me.”

He began the project, simply titled “100 Paintings in 100 Days For $100 Each” on the Fourth of July and will conclude on October 10.

Providenti’s work captures simple, beautiful but ephemeral moments: children playing on the beach, a spoonbill frozen in time, a St. Petersburg marina on a forgotten Tuesday.

“I like to think that my daily paintings are documenting the positive side of life during these trying times,” he said. “I wish more people would focus on living.”

So far, he’s sold a third of his growing collection.

“I’m getting quicker, better and it’s becoming more fun,” he said. “I’m learning to eliminate certain hand motions and change my habits, right down to the amount of paint on the canvas.”

Providenti says he hasn’t painted this much since traveling and living out of a camper in New Mexico over a decade ago.

“I feel like I know what I’m doing a little more now,” he joked.

View the collection at jackprovidenti.fineartstudioonline.com.

Like this: Like Loading...