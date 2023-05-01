Douglas L. Jamerson Elementary Celebrates 20 Years

by Cameron Healy

Jamerson Elementary School painted a mural on stairs outside for their 20th anniversary celebration.
Douglas L. Jamerson Elementary School unveiled a new mural in the courtyard, painted by Laura Spencer, for its 20th anniversary.
Cameron Healy

On April 27, Douglas L. Jamerson Elementary School, a St. Petersburg STEM school, held a 20th anniversary celebration. Students, staff, parents, and alumni came together to celebrate 20 years.

The St. Petersburg elementary school held a ceremony with performances from students, a metal sculpture created by Gulfportian Eric Folsom, and a mural painted by Laura Spencer.

a kid and their parent posing in front of a backdrop.
Students and families took photos in front of the Spring engineering expo photo-op.
Cameron Healy

Along with the anniversary, the school hosted its Spring Engineering Day & Expo. At the expo, the school raised money with raffle tickets and basket auctions including crafts, cooking, gardening, and sport themes.

Students ran around with their school friends as their families covered the entire courtyard mingling before the ceremony. Some even posed in front of the school’s photo-op stand, where kids held a sign that read “Engineering Expo 2023.”

two people holding hands looking at a photo collage wall.
Faculty, staff, and alumni from the past 20 years.
Cameron Healy

Jamerson Elementary School created a photo collage wall starting with its first year, 2003. The wall displayed photos of staff and students from 2003, 2008, 2013, 2018, and 2023.

The excellence wall congratulated faculty and staff for 20 years, including Kiwanis Baines, Andrea Cate, Valerie Copeland, Todd Hickman, Deborah O’Hare, Kim Parsons, Amber Robinson, Nichelle Simmons, and Charolette Walton.

people crowded around a stage, clapping for teachers.
Parents, students, and staff clap for Jamerson Elementary School teachers.
Cameron Healy

The ceremony began with a performance from a group of students singing the school’s song. Assistant Principal Lukas Hefty invited everyone to thank Jamerson Elementary School teachers for providing 20 years of education. Hefty honored roughly 20 teachers for educating since 2003 when the school originally opened.

by Cameron Healy

