January 16 Gulfport Council Resolutions Approved

At the January 16 Gulfport City Council meeting, council discussed their first three resolutions of the new year.

January 16 Gulfport Council Resolutions:

Senior Citizen’s Advisory Committee on Aging Board Members

Gulfport City Council appointed members to serve on the Senior Citizen’s Advisory Committee on Aging. This is a nine-member committee, and all the members serve a three-year term. The term of appointment has expired for all current members, but all current members still want to serve. Council unanimously approved this with Resolution 2024-01. The members are Caron Schwartz, Enid Mirkin, Audrey Hallmark, Rosalie Barbieri, Christine Crosby, Lois Milne, Madaline Weber, Janet Lambert, and Regina Buscemi.

5405 Gulfport Blvd. S.: Mixed Use

With Resolution 2024-02, Council approved an application for a mixed-use development of a residential building and physicians office at 5405 Gulfport Blvd. S. The property owner is required to submit business tax receipts and building permit applications within one year of approval. This is the pink building immediately west of DRV Gallery.

O’Maddy’s Fundraiser Approved

Resolution 2024-03 passed unanimously, as Council approved a special event at O’Maddy’s on Mar. 6 from 5-10 p.m. O’Maddy’s requested the City’s permission to hold a fundraising event for prostate cancer on Shore Boulevard South, and serve alcohol on City property (a public street) during the event. The resolution states that it is the applicant’s responsibility to prohibit access to the park near the area. The even itself is free, family-friendly, and will have music and food. Public Works will staff two employees for event management and cleanup, and the GPPD will staff three officers for security. The cost for the staff is on the applicant.

