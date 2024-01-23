January 16 Gulfport’s Teen Council Presents “Keep Gulfport Warm”

New Year, same council. At the January 16 Gulfport City Council meeting, Council and the Gulfport community came together to discuss a variety of issues. Here is what they talked about:

January 16 Gulfport’s Teen Council

Two representatives for Gulfport’s Teen Council provided an update on what they did in 2023, and plan to do in 2024. They gave out refreshments at various events around the city like the Arbor Day celebration, and Fun in the Sun, as well as provided decorations to the Halloween Bash. In Feb. 2024, Teen Council will deliver flowergrams around Gulfport.

They’re also working towards winning a contest from the Florida League of Cities. Their project is “Keep Gulfport Warm,” where they will collect coats, blankets, hats, and other items of warm clothes. They can be dropped off at the recreation center. The contest ends on April 1. It involves members of the Teen Council writing a short piece about what their goal was with the project. Winners of the contest will receive anywhere from $500 to $1000. In the summer, the Teen Council is entertaining the idea of doing a similar project with sunscreen, hats, and other sun protection gear.

