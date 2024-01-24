January 16 Treasure Island Commission Updates

Gulfport’s neighbor to the northwest, Treasure Island, rang in the New Year at their Jan. 16 Treasure Island Commission meeting. Here is what they talked about:

2023 Employees of the Year

The Commission recognized three employees of the year, each working in a different sector of City government.

Field: Kevin McAlduff is the Facility Maintenance Crew Chief in the Public Works Department. Nominating paperwork said he manages his crew well, and is professional, responsive, and helpful.

Office: Lauren Quinto is the Human Resources Generalist. Her nominations included recognized her “positive vibes and high energy,” as well as her ability to boost morale.

Public Safety: Darren Chiaputti is a Treasure Island police officer. He is recognized for his work with the homeless population, and working closely with LIFT and Directions for living. U.S. Senator Rick Scott awarded Chiaputti the Rocky Pomerance Award to celebrate his work for the City.

District 3 Vacancy

Following the resignation of Vice Mayor and Commissioner Saleene Partridge, the City began the search for an interim commissioner. At the Jan. 16 meeting, the Commission heard from two of the three candidates about why they hope to serve the City until the March 2025 elections. Former Treasure Island Mayor Bob Minning and Gary Potenziano spoke about their goals and fielded questions from the Commissioners.

“I started my service to the city right there in that chair,” said Minning as he gestured towards the empty District 3 seat.

“The community is in need of a lot of direction. I want to be a solution, not a problem,” said Potenziano.

In the end, Minning was appointed and sworn in as the interim District 3 commissioner, with Commissioner Beth Wetzel voting for Potenziano. He made sure to reiterate that he does not intend to run for election in 2025.

Interim City Manager

Treasure Island City Manager Amy Davis announced her resignation, effective Feb. 2. Because of this, the City began the search for an interim City Manager. Davis recommended former City Manager Gary Brumback. After deliberation, the commission decided that Brumback is a good fit, and appointed him to the position.

Items of Business

Other than Minning and Brumback’s appointments, the commission looked at three items of business.

Ordinance 2023-20 clarifies the permitting regulations and timelines for sign permits. If a resident applies for a sign permit, the City will review the application. If there is not enough information, the City will request more. From here, the applicant has 30 days to submit the requested information. The City can’t ask for additional information more than three times. Also, if an applicant is unhappy with being denied, they can appeal their denial. The commission approved the ordinance unanimously.

Ordinance 2024-02 changes the Public Works organizational chart to account for the resignation of a 38-year veteran supervisor of both Solid Waste and Water Pollution Control. Staff said this skillset is difficult to replicate; thus, the City will shuffle employees and their pay grades to make up for his spot.

The Public Works Supervisor assigned to Sanitation/Water Pollution Control (Pay Grade C) is moving to a Solid Waste Foreman (Pay Grade 17). The Utility Maintenance Crew Chief (Pay Grade 15) is moving to a Utility Maintenance Foreman (Pay Grade 17). The Special Project Manager (Pay Grade B) is moving to a Special Projects Supervisor (Pay Grade C). The Building Manager (Pay Grade A) is moving to a Building Supervisory (Pay Grade C).

Agenda Item J.5 is an amendment to the Non-Exclusive License Agreement with Big Event Slides, LLC for Beach Concessions. This company provides Treasure Island with the Hippo Slide and other inflatables, a beach gear valet service, vendor parking spaces, and beach concessions. The current annual license fee is $28,307.04. Big Event Slides, LLC has not seen success from the beach gear valet service, and wants to terminate it, bringing the annual license fee to $25,835.04. The Commission unanimously approved this item.

