For the week of January 26-31, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson neighborhood. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

January 26-31 Gulfport Real Estate

5337 31st Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1925 home has four bedrooms, four baths, and 2,175 square feet. It listed for $1.2 million and sold for $1.15 million.

6309 Vista Verde Dr. E. (Stetson)

This three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath townhouse, built in 2004, has 2,332 square feet. It listed for $650,000 and sold for $630,000.

2609 46th St. S. (Marina)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 2018, has 760 square feet. It listed for $450,000 and sold for $440,000.

Under $400,000

2643 46th St. S. (Marina)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1950, has 923 square feet. It listed for $335,000 and sold for $315,000.

3114 59th St. S., #101 (Town Shores)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1972, has 1,250 square feet. It listed for $260,000 and sold for $210,000.

1003 58th St. S. (Stetson)

This three-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1951, has 1,111 square feet. It listed and sold for $250,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

