For the week of January 5-11, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson neighborhood. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

January 5-11 Gulfport Real Estate

5322 Newton Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 2019, has 1,709 square feet. It listed for $750,000 and sold for $732,500.

5940 Pelican Bay Plaza S., #804 (Pasadena Yacht & Golf Club)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1983, has 1,476 square feet. It listed and sold for $410,000.

Under $400,000

6343 11th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This 3/2 home, built in 1953, has 1,472 square feet. It listed for $399,000 and sold for $385,000.

5209 Newtown Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 2/2 home, built in 1957, has 1,277 square feet. It listed for $325,000 and sold for $330,000.

5960 30th Ave. S., #405 (Town Shores)

This 1/1 condo, built in 1971, has 1,060 square feet. It listed for $239,000 and sold for $240,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

