Jasmine is quiet, sweet and ready to claim her spot on your couch. She’s not one to seek attention but once she warms up to you, you’ll feel like the center of her world. If you’re looking for a cat who’s sweet but independent, you found her! Jasmine is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

Online applications at friendsofstrays.org/adopt.

Friends of Strays is at 2911 47th Ave. N.

Email info@friendsofstrays.org or call 727-522-6566.