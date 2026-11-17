For the fifth year in a row, Jax In and Out, Thrivent, and the Gulfport Boomerangs softball team have teamed up to provide Thanksgiving meals to community members facing food insecurity.

The Gulfport Boomerangs are a 55-and-older, co-ed recreational softball team that raises money for multiple charities. Last month, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the team raised $2,500 for the American Cancer Society. A grant matched that total, allowing the team to donate $5,000 to the cause. This month, the team is focusing its efforts on providing Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

Cooking for the Community

Jax Taylor, owner of Jax In and Out, a family-owned neighborhood cafe in Gulfport, prepares the meals.

“Quite a character, a Gulfportian type of person,” Bill Drexler, treasurer for the Gulfport Boomerangs, said of Taylor. “Really enjoys people and helping, and she has been providing meals to the less fortunate in Gulfport, and probably St. Pete, for years.”

Beyond the annual Thanksgiving drive, Taylor runs a year-round food kitchen out of her cafe. The kitchen asks no questions and is open to anyone who needs food. The Thanksgiving drive extends that program. This year, Taylor has set an ambitious goal: ingredients for 200 meals that families can prepare at home, plus 200 prepared to-go meals to hand out during Thanksgiving week.

Over the past five years, the Gulfport Boomerangs have donated more than $3,000 to Taylor’s Thanksgiving drive. Thrivent, a Christian nonprofit investment resource that one Boomerangs player invests with, is contributing $250 worth of turkeys this year.

How to Donate

The program has no cutoff date for donations of money or food. Donors can drop off food and monetary donations at Jax In and Out, 4928 Gulfport Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or at Regions Bank, 5928 Gulfport Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Donors can also bring contributions to Hoyt Field, 2306 56th St. S., during Gulfport Boomerangs games every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. For more information or other ways to give, email Drexler at drexler.bill@yahoo.com. Any money or food the Thanksgiving drive doesn’t use will go to the food kitchen and the upcoming Christmas food drive.

“We’re fortunate to do what we do,” Drexler said. “The group of men and women we have with us are very sharing and it’s just something we want to do.”

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