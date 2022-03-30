“Jebus” Follows Beach Bum Jesus in Gulfport Comedy

It’s easy to picture “Jebus” actor Anthony Coley in his pseudo-messiah beach bum role for the upcoming Gulfport film with his long locks and seemingly permanent yellow Crocs.

But Anthony Coley (he goes by simply Coley) is also the film’s executive producer and plays four other roles – including a gun-toting Republican and a “Karen” trope featuring Coley in full drag – in what he describes as a Sacha Baron Cohen-meets-Tyler Perry comedy.

There’s even a crucifixion scene, set on Gulfport Beach.

While “Jebus” centers around religious icons, it’s really a 90-minute, most likely R-rated comedy that laughs at the state of America today.

The film never makes it clear if Jebus himself is really the son of God or just a visiting drunk (he’s introduced to the audience after awaking in a pile of trash) but that’s up to interpretation, Coley says.

“I think a lot of people are going to be offended, but not because it’s offensive,” Coley said. “I’m trying to make people laugh for the right reasons and it’s very non-partisan, non political … I mock everyone; equal opportunity.”

It’s produced by Rebel Media, Coley Enterprises LLC, Time Code Productions, the latter a production company tied to Low Tide Kava Bar (both companies have the same owners).

Pre-filming, Coley walked into the Gulfport kava bar and got caught in a multi-hour discussion about the potential of “Jebus” with one of Low Tide’s co-owners, Stephen Mckendree.

“We were talking and spinning in circles and a movie exploded out of it,” Stephen Mckendree said.

Once Coley and Mckendree brought the idea to Low Tide’s production company, TCP Funding, co-owner Sean Simpson, it was set in stone.

“I thought ‘this sounds like a lot of fun,” said Simpson. “I was like ‘let’s friggin’ make this movie. It’s something special.”

Who is Coley?

The movie may have been a case of right bar, right time, right people, but Coley wrote it before moving to Gulfport in 2021.

In 2020, “Jebus” was merely a voice memo created in one sitting. He was living in Philadelphia and suffering from COVID-19 complications when inspiration struck.

36-year-old Coley is a Georgetown international business and theater major. He’s written 10 films and 18 albums. In 2014, he opened for Nelly at Soundgarden Hall in Philadelphia and appeared in a shampoo commercial with Jay Wright. The erratic celebrity appearances continue, as Coley’s never been afraid of the limelight.

“I think there’s a bit of Jebus in all of us,” Coley said. “There’s parts to him that are beautiful and helping mankind but maybe there is a part of him that is a little naive.”

“Jebus,” a funny film with a serious message, may be his chance at making it long term in the entertainment industry.

Filming

The cast ranges from Wayne Diamond (known for his role as High Roller in “Uncut Gems”) comedian Rodney Norman (who plays God) and even Max Renier, the Gulfport-famous man often seen shirtless and/or shoeless downtown.

Renier plays one of the three wise men. One of his lines, straight from the trailer: “Bears kill their own children.”

It’s a hodgepodge crew, with many area actors and comedians in the mix.

Norman accepted a role even though he’d only heard about the film from Coley after one of Norman’s shows at the Tampa Improv. The comedian was set to leave Florida, but decided to stick around for a few weeks of filming.

“I’ve had a God complex for a long time, so this plays into it,” Norman said with a laugh.

Most of the film is set in Gulfport, barring the Texas-shot gun scenes and heaven scenes, filmed in the Tennessee mountains.

Filming in Pinellas County comes with rules, and at press time, the production company didn’t have the current filming permits for Pinellas. When Gulfport staff saw the company filming near the Casino, they asked the company to leave because they didn’t have a permit. The City contacted Tony Armer, Film Commissioner for the St. Petersburg Clearwater Film Commission.

“Most of the shooting was on private property; private property does not require a permit,” Armer told The Gabber. “Any shooting they did on public property, they did not get a permit for.”

They’ve since filled out applications and filed their insurance with the film commission that is needed for the upcoming crucifix scene on Gulfport Beach.

What Would Jebus Fund?

Nothing about “Jebus” is conventional, and neither is its funding tactics.

Coley put up $40,000 for the initial costs, but raised $60,000 by calling people and asking for contributors.

In addition, all 80 people involved with the film co-own the project as part of a co-op. They own a small share of “Jebus” and will collect royalties from the film, Coley said.

To aid with potential future costs, the film will launch a program that allows people to buy shares of the movie via NFT for about $30 per share. The concept has not launched yet, but production hopes it will drop soon.

“It’s a win-win for all of us coming together to make something,” Coley said. “But we can finish the movie with what we have now.”

Though Coley describes his brand of film writing as “punch you in the face and get out,” he’s not prepared to get out of Gulfport.

“I’d love to create a purpose-driven entertainment industry right here in Gulfport, Florida, St. Pete,” Coley said. “I found my love, I found my drive, and I just want to rinse and repeat.”

Maybe he’s a naive beach dweller like his alter ego on the screen, or maybe he’s about to strike it big. Either way, the movie is a local gem in the making.

“Jebus” is set to be released in April of 2023. It’s unclear where the film will be available for streaming.

Want to get involved? The “Jebus” team needs extras to appear in the crucifixion scene scheduled to shoot the end of April.

Sign up at jebusmovie.com.