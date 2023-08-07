Get Jersey Mikes Subs on St. Pete Beach

Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to Dolphin Village on St. Pete Beach. It will be in the former location of Cafe Soleil, in the separate building to the left of the Publix building as you face it. (The same building with the huge Starbuck’s.) Many are familiar with the Jersey Mike’s Subs product. They are famous for both hot and cold subs, which should take some beach-lunch business from the Publix in Dolphin Village. (It’s right across the street from the public beach.) Look for Jersey Mike’s opening in September.

Jersey Mikes also offers salads, vegetarian options, and gluten-free subs.

Find Jersey Mikes

Dolphin Village, 4695 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach. jerseymikes.com

