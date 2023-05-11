Jesse Lee Arrested for Trespassing at Gulfport Casino

Jesse Lee Arrested at Gulfport Casino

Gulfport police arrested Jesse Lee, a man with previous disputes and run-ins with Gulfport police, city officials, and local businesses, April 27 on a misdemeanor trespassing charge. The Gulfport Police Department said Lee refused to leave the Gulfport Casino area during a volunteer appreciation event.

According to police, Lee showed up at the casino during the event.

“Chief (Robert) Vincent informed him that it was a private event, not open to the public, and that the city manager did not want him on the property. He was told to leave several times but refused to comply. He was arrested for trespass after warning,” GPD wrote in a statement.

Police arrested Lee, 40, and booked him into the Pinellas County Jail on a misdemeanor trespassing charge. He made bond the next day.

Past Issues with the City of Gulfport, Businesses

Lee, a vocal and often hostile critic of Gulfport city government, elected officials, and police department has clashed with the City on several occasions. His issues began when he wanted to set up his mobile ice cream cart at the Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market. He’s also had turmoil with some other local businesses, including Stellas’ and this newspaper. The Village Courtyard businesses trespassed Lee from the property several years ago.

City officials and GPD trespassed Lee from Gulfport City Hall and other public buildings. In these areas, he has caused disruptions, sometimes including profanity-laced criticisms of the City of Gulfport and GPD.

Earlier this year, a Pinellas Circuit Court judge sentenced Lee to one-day probation after pleading guilty to a battery against a law enforcement officer. On that occasion, police arrested Lee in July 2021 for throwing a CD at an officer, claiming the CD – part of a public records request –did not work properly.

Lee posted a video on Facebook showing some of the interaction with police before his trespassing arrest. Lee said in a message to The Gabber Newspaper that he (and other critics of the City of Gulfport) get unfairly targeted. He also said The Gabber Newspaper did not adequately cover his side of the interactions with police and City officials (along with claims of discrimination and mistreatment.)

“My comments have always been invalid to your newspaper,” Lee said in messages to The Gabber Newspaper.

Lee also said he plans to file complaints over the arrest.

“I have filed a Florida Commission (on) Human Rights complaint and my attorney is filing a federal lawsuit,” Lee told The Gabber Newspaper .