Jewelry That Speaks to the Soul

She’s been creating all of her life. She creates jewelry and even creates a space for relaxation and relief as a massage therapist and yoga instructor. She is Lisa Taylor.

Taylor opened her first massage and yoga studio in Gulfport, The Red Elephant Yoga and Massage Studio, April 2019, expanding from her solo massage practice to an all-encompassing therapeutic center.

Unfortunately, the studio didn’t survive 2020’s COVID-19 shutdown.

With time on her hands and a busy mind, Taylor made beauty out of her quarantine.

Taylor had inherited a collection of her mother’s things, mostly costume jewelry, and stumbled upon them during her quarantine clean out.

“I was going through and clearing out a few things and ran into my mom’s old jewelry,” explained Taylor. “I’d wanted a pearl mala necklace for years, so I did it.”

Taylor’s creations turned sentimental pieces into wearable art.

“I thought others might like to wear their family jewelry in a new way,” continued Taylor, “that speaks to their soul.”

Taylor has created earrings from baubles and is looking to revive sentimental jewelry for others.

For more information, contact Taylor at 727-687-6505 or lisacoxlmt@gmail.com.