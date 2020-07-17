Jewelry That Speaks to the Soul

by

Mala necklace and jewelry making tools.
Most recently, artist Lisa Taylor dismantled her mother’s pearl necklace –a style Taylor would never wear – and created a mala necklace. Photo by Lisa Taylor. 

 

She’s been creating all of her life. She creates jewelry and even creates a space for relaxation and relief as a massage therapist and yoga instructor. She is Lisa Taylor. 

Taylor opened her first massage and yoga studio in Gulfport, The Red Elephant Yoga and Massage Studio, April 2019, expanding from her solo massage practice to an all-encompassing therapeutic center. 

Unfortunately, the studio didn’t survive 2020’s COVID-19 shutdown. 

Lisa Taylor holding handmade male necklace.
Massage therapist and yoga instructor Lisa Taylor has been creating all of her life. Most recently she creates jewelry from old family heirlooms. Photo courtesy of Lisa Taylor.

 

With time on her hands and a busy mind, Taylor made beauty out of her quarantine. 

Taylor had inherited a collection of her mother’s things, mostly costume jewelry, and stumbled upon them during her quarantine clean out. 

“I was going through and clearing out a few things and ran into my mom’s old jewelry,” explained Taylor. “I’d wanted a pearl mala necklace for years, so I did it.”

Taylor’s creations turned sentimental pieces into wearable art. 

“I thought others might like to wear their family jewelry in a new way,” continued Taylor, “that speaks to their soul.” 

Taylor has created earrings from baubles and is looking to revive sentimental jewelry for others. 

For more information, contact Taylor at 727-687-6505 or lisacoxlmt@gmail.com. 

Completed silver and black male necklace.
To make a mala, the creator must tie a knot in between each bead to protect the bead, malas generally have 108 beads. When Taylor makes her malas she speaks “a positive intention into each bead to bring the wearer that energy. Malas are a spiritual tool, much like a rosary,” explained Taylor. Photo by Lisa Taylor.

by Laura Mulrooney

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber's bringing back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!