Jimmy Oswain Honored with Spirit of Gulfport Award

Jimmy Oswain had a big smile on his face as he sat up front before the start of the Gulfport City Council’s Mar. 7 meeting. Oswain attended at the City’s invitation, and for a special reason.

Mayor Sam Henderson awarded Oswain the Spirit of Gulfport Award at the meeting’s start. Henderson suggested the move at a previous council meeting, and all of the councilmembers agreed that it was an excellent idea.

Henderson pointed out how the meeting start on a good note, then began reading from the plaque:

“With the representative symbols of STAR, your value to Gulfport, the sailboat, Gulfport’s ties to the sea, the rising sun ever looking toward the future, and winging birds, the soaring concept of spirit … we hereby present the Spirit of Gulfport Award to Jimmy Oswain, who has demonstrated the true spirit of Gulfport.”

Henderson added, “And if we were going to amend this a little bit, I’d put a bowling ball on there for you.”

As the two men met in front of the dais for photos, Henderson also presented a bag containing a small amount of swag that came with the award.

“We’ve got a bag of goodies for you,” said Henderson. “It’ll keep that sun off your head when you’re riding that bike.”

As Oswain turned toward the exit, Henderson added, “Good luck bowling tonight, buddy,” a reference to Oswain’s appointment that night with his favorite sport.

“Yes,” he replied. “I’ve got to go.” He walked straight out of the meeting room after that comment.

Meet Mr. Gulfport

Oswain has been a fixture in the city for decades. The Gabber featured him in a 2010 article. At that time, he’d worked at the former Sweetbay supermarket for 15 years. When the Sweetbay became Winn-Dixie, Jimmy kept working there.

People know Jimmy around town for riding his trusty bike anywhere he needs to go – except during bad weather. He learned to bowl from his father and has an outstanding record, including several perfect scores (300.) Numerous people inside and outside City Hall consider him a friend.

As many have often said – including at recent City Council meetings – Jimmy Oswain is Mr. Gulfport.