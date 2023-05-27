‘Jobsite’s Alice’ A Delight in Tampa

An essential element to the health and longevity of theater is when an audience member, after experiencing a live production, leaves a theater feeling good and happy, knowing they spent quality time in the company of professional storytellers performing an engaging story. Last week after I experienced Jobsite Theater Company’s adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, titled Jobsite’s ALICE, I was very happy.

Jobsite Theater Company will soon enter its 25th season in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz in Tampa, and their maturity as a theater company and dedication to quality storytelling is evident with this production. This adaptation by David M. Jenkins, Spencer P. Meyers, and Katrina Stevenson, with music and lyrics by Jeremy Douglass, Colleen Cherry, and Kassondra Rose, is Jobsite’s finest adaptation to date. With Jobsite’s ALICE, Jobsite Theater proudly displays its mastery of the craft and art of ensemble storytelling. Jobsite’s ALICE should be considered among the best theatrical adaptations of Alice in Wonderland anywhere. Every member of this production commits to the highest quality of work and gives their audience a fantastic night at the theater.

Spencer P. Meyers, whose artwork helped inspire this adaptation, designed and built various styles of awe-inspiring puppetry. Brian Smallheer’s highly theatrical set gives us a checkered board circus-like night club that transports us through the tales of Alice’s adventures. Jo Averill-Snell’s lighting enhances the magic of the production, including some astonishing black lighting effects. Katrina Stevenson’s costumes are smartly stylish and whimsical. Each designer’s contributions enhance and complement each other’s work beautifully.

The Cast of Jobsite’s Alice

The magnificent ensemble plays multiple roles. Julia Rifino only plays the title role of Alice. Rifino’s voice is angelic as Alice; Rifino brings Alice to life gracefully. Colleen Cherry is joyously malevolent as the Queen of Hearts. Robert Spence Gabriel is slickly charming as the Jabberwocky in his blood-red zoot suit and mechanical claws reminiscent of Edward Scissorhands. Katrina Stevenson and Kasondra Rose play the Tweetle Sisters and the Red and White Queens- they are the perfect pairing. Stevenson and Rose are also the show’s choreographers and perform breathtaking acrobatics with a pair of aerial Lyra hoops. Donavan Whitney is transformative as the Caterpillar and entertainingly nutty as the Mad Hatter. Ryan Strum’s level of hilarious anxiety as both the White Rabbit and the March Hare is through the roof.

Jeremy Douglass and his bandmates Mark Warren and Elwood Bond perform live on stage. This is Douglass’s best music composition for the theater. My favorite musical number in this production is “The Lobster Quadrille.” The ensemble dressed as lobsters, performing a brilliantly funny dance.

What energizes me about this production under the direction of David M. Jenkins is that with all the variety of theatrical elements, characters, and stories mixed into this production at such a quick pace, there is still a sharp focus among this ensemble of storytellers to ensure the audience understands the story and is engaged and entertained throughout the performance. Get to Jobsite’s ALICE and enjoy being lost in this wonderland.

See Jobsite’s Alice

Jobsite’s Alice, Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa. Through June 4: Thurs.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 4 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50. jobsitetheater.org, 813-229-STAR.

