‘Joey Stevens Gets a Clue’: A Queer Cozy Set in Gulfport? Maybe!

Gulfport-grown author Rae Wilson (we call her Shelly) penned a queer cozy set in Florida: Joey Stevens Gets a Clue.

When one of your best friends writes a book, it’s a cause célèbre.

When that book involves the publisher of a weekly newspaper in a small Florida town getting murdered, though, it’s hard not to take it personally.

For 20 years (give or take), Shelly Wilson worked for The Gabber Newspaper. That’s how I met her, in fact, and how we became friends. And, for at least the past decade, we’ve been writing partners. I’ve watched, firsthand, the birth of Squirrel Key, which is almost completely but not totally unlike Gulfport. Squirrel Key has its characters, its troubles, and, most of all, its quirks.

And now, after a decade of Wilson writing and lovingly massaging the town and characters, Squirrel Key has a murder. And the victim is the publisher of The Acorn, a hyperlocal weekly newspaper run on a shoestring. A publisher who has a tendency to upset the locals.

As I said, it’s hard not to take the murder personally.

But there’s so much more to the first in the Squirrel Key Mystery Series, titled Joey Stevens Gets a Clue. While I think everyone who loves Gulfport — which Wilson has vociferously sworn is not Squirrel Key — will see so much of our town in this book, that’s not what makes it a worthy read.

Read Joey Stevens Gets a Clue

What makes Joey Stevens Gets a Clue a worthy read is how well Wilson’s crafted the story. With legions of hacks and AI bots churning out a morass of crap books daily, it’s a pleasure to read something where it’s clear the writer has considered every word and detail. Wilson spent the time to make sure the loose ends tie up, the characters have real life in them, and the story makes you want to learn more of Squirrel Key.

What also makes Joey Stevens Gets a Clue worth reading is the characters. The town cops, Berta and Ernie. The president of the Squirrel Key Historical Society, Marge Trickle. And, of course, the lovably daffy, eminently clueless Joey Stevens.

And, finally, what makes Joey Stevens Gets a Clue worth reading? The way it embraces and celebrates LGBTQ+ people. Wilson has nailed what it’s like to live in Gulfport — and, again, she swears this isn’t set in Gulfport but in mythical Squirrel Key, a coastal Florida town a little left of center. So, sure, not Gulfport. Reading the book, I remembered what I thought when I moved here almost a quarter-century ago: Gulfport embraces its gay community so much it’s not even a thing here. It’s simply how it is and who we are: Love is love.

I want to live in Joey’s world, where who and how you love isn’t as important as who killed the newspaper publisher. (Also, please don’t kill the newspaper publisher.) Where the mysterious outsider renovating the town’s lone inn — which happens to be historic and is definitely not the Peninsula — is gossip fodder. Where the police department hosts a book club. And where even that outsider finds a place in the community.

Because, after all, we’re all family here. Whether or not we killed someone.

The Gabber Newspaper has purchased a copy of Joey Stevens Gets a Clue for the LGBTQ+ Resource Centerinside the Gulfport Public Library.

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