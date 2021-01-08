John’s Pass Seafood Festival Canceled

Unfortunately, 2021 is looking a lot like 2020 so far. The latest local event to fall victim to COVID cancellation is the John’s Pass Seafood & Music Festival scheduled for January 22 through 24.

“Due to the increasing risks posed by the COVID- 19 pandemic it has been decided to cancel the John’s Pass Seafood Festival,” organizers stated in a press release Wednesday, January 6.

The festival is an annual institution, drawing huge crowds for fresh seafood, live music, vendors and other special events, and usually takes place in October. Organizers postponed the event until January, “in hopes the pandemic would be more manageable,” the said. Alas, without a wider vaccine rollout, the COVID-19 situation in Florida is worse than ever.

“Special considerations had been made to assure social distancing and less congregated areas, especially in the food court area,” the press release read, “but the recent surge has created great concern and for that reason the event has been cancelled.”

However, for arts fans, there is some good news.

The John’s Pass Arts Weekend will go on, featuring 80 of the area’s artists and craftsmen and the over 100 shops, restaurants and attractions, from Friday, January 22 at 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 24.

“Fourteen of the area’s restaurants will also be present to provide the local flavors we all love,” read the release. “Join in a fun and socially distanced event that will help support our local businesses and artisans. The event is free and family friendly.”