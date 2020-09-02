Join Gulfport’s ‘Beyond the Beach’ Clean-Up

by

Twenty-nine volunteers by a Gulfport Beach sign on the beach
Twenty-nine volunteers turned out for the August 8 Gulfport Grassroots cleanup. Photo by Wolfgang Deininger.

 

Join Gulfport’s monthly “Beyond the Beach” clean-up Saturday, September 12, at Shelter #4 on the Gulfport Beach, 8 a.m. Last month 29 volunteers cleaned the beach area and adjacent waterfront areas.

Organizers will be extending the clean-up coverage to different areas of Gulfport – and invite residents to let them know where clean-up is needed.

They’ll have sterilized pails and pickers, and bags and gloves for all participants, appropriately spread out and socially distanced. They’ll have plenty of hand sterilizer and sterilizing wipes. Masks also available if needed.

Call Wolfgang Deininger, 732-310-4932, or check the Gulfport Grassroots Facebook page.

 

by The Gabber

