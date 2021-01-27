Join Me to Help Get Rescued!

By Jack Sprat Sparrow-Foster, Get Rescued Mascot

While it’s true I am a very handsome and charming rescue pup – you may have seen me at the Gulfport Beach Bazaar, or perhaps on my own Facebook page – folks don’t come out to Get Rescued just for me. (Or so I’ve been told.) But what, you ask, is Get Rescued?

It’s only the biggest and best animal rescue event of the year. Where else can you meet rescue dogs, cats, pigs and even skunks, all on one street?

While it’s a blast to bring your four-legged friends and meet new ones, the main purpose of Get Rescued is to raise funds and awareness for the many animal and pet rescue organizations in our area, including wildlife rehabbers. You can help in a bunch of different ways, from volunteering to donating pet food, and 100% of the event’s net proceeds get divided among the participating rescue and rehab groups each year.

Get Rescued happens on February 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Gulfport.

Find info, get updates and see more pics of me at fb.com/Getrescued, or call 727-322-5217.

Rent Booth Space: I don’t know much about business, but I DO know that a lot of people love Get Rescued! That makes it an opportunity to promote yourself, your brand and your products and services. All of the event’s net proceeds go to the rescue and rehab groups at Get Rescued – helping more of my pals find a great home, and helping wild animals who need help, too. Apply at sikpromotions.com/applicants/winter/applicants-get-rescued.

Sponsor an Event: It just makes sense to me – the natural choice for pet-loving businesses is to sponsor pet-related events! Gulfport’s Get Rescued is the premier and longest-running animal rescue festival in Pinellas, and has gained an outstanding reputation for providing quality services in the community. That’s why I’m the mascot! Sponsors get event publicity, logo recognition, stage announcements and new customer relations. Sponsorships start at $500 and could be tax deductible (I’m a dog and don’t understand tax law, so double check with your CPA). We also love in-kind sponsorships.

Host a Fundraiser: If your business loves pets as much as we do, you can host a fundraiser of your choice to help buy pet food donated to participating rescue groups on the day of the event. Yay food!

Sponsor a Rescue Booth: Show your love! You can sponsor individual animal rescue groups for $75, and everyone will know how much you love animals. Rescue booth sponsors get a big ol’ sign at the group’s Beach Boulevard booth during the event. You can even sponsor a rescue in honor of your own beloved pet.

Auction Donations: Got something cool to donate? Local businesses can donate items for raffles and silent auctions, with the proceeds being divided among the participating rescues. If you have extra treats, however, please send them to me. (I’m kidding! Apparently my humans think I’m still carrying some holiday weight.)

Pet Supplies Donations: Everyone at Get Rescued can bring donations of dog and cat food, cat litter and pet supplies for my friends! In 2019, approximately three tons of pet food was distributed to rescues. The drive-by drop-off location will be in front of the Gulfport Casino, at 5500 Shore Blvd. S. from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Got supplies for pick up? Call 727-322-5217.

Volunteers Help Us Help Them: Have fun, meet new people – and, most importantly, give ear scritches! One of the biggest reasons Get Rescued is successful – other than me, of course – is the help of the community. Volunteers contribute more than 100 hours of help each year. Come help out during flexible hours throughout the day.

Donate: This year looks a little different, and we know that even with safety protocols in place, some folks and their animal friends may prefer to stay home. That’s OK! Personally, I’m always happy to snuggle on the couch. But, whether or not you come out to play with us, you can still support all the great rescues this year. Any amount will help our friends find their forever homes!