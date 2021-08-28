Join the Pinellas Historic Preservation Board

Are you an advocate for local history? Do you have a passion for preservation?

Pinellas County’s Historic Preservation Board is searching for community advocates, municipal representatives and historic preservation professionals to fill two vacancies on their board. Applications must be received by 3 p.m. on September 10.

One vacancy will complete the rest of Commissioner Kathleen Peters’ three-year term set to expire on December 31, 2023, and the second is an appointment as an alternate member to fulfill the remainder of a three-year term to expire on December 31, 2022. Both are volunteer positions eligible for reappointment.

The HPB is made up of community advocates, municipal representatives and historic preservation professionals with expertise and/or knowledge in the historic preservation field.

According to a county release, the HPB helps with recommending the designation of historic districts and landmarks, nominating historic resources for listing on the National Register of Historic Plans, reviewing and approving applications for impacts to properties in a historic district or a landmark and landmark site, producing educational materials, programs and publications, among other tasks.

Apply at pinellascounty.org/boards. Applicants must also submit a resume. The Board of County Commissioners will review all applications.

Note: All materials submitted to Pinellas County government are subject to the public records law of the State of Florida.

