Join the Pinellas Suncoast Health Council

Pinellas County announced it is now accepting applications for a vacancy for a health care purchaser on the Suncoast Health Council for a two-year term to expire March 31, 2023.

According to the county, the Suncoast Health Council is “an independent, private nonprofit organization governed by a volunteer Board of Directors to represent the concerns of health care consumers, providers and purchasers in Pinellas and Pasco counties.”

The Health Council collects and analyzes health care data, reports on status of community health and identifies health care needs and resources. The council also works with community partners on programs and services for the community’s health care needs.

According to the county, the board is made up of “consumers, providers and purchasers of health care. Members are appointed to specific member categories: Health Care Provider, Health Care Consumer and Health Care Purchaser.”

The council defines a “Health Care Purchaser” a someone licensed to provide health care services “to individuals and/or groups, such as insurance executives. A Purchaser may also purchase health care services on behalf of others, provided they don’t also provide direct medical care. Examples include human resource managers and business owners purchasing health coverage for employees.”

This position will be eligible for reappointment, and applications are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, September 24.

Apply here. (Note that materials submitted to Pinellas County government are subject to the public records laws.)

The Suncoast Health Council meets on the third Wednesday every other month, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., in the Madison Building at 9600 Koger Blvd., St. Petersburg. Learn more about the Suncoast Health Council here.

