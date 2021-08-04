Join Us on a Gecko Quest!

In honor of the 20th Gecko Season, the Gabber is hosting a photo quest. Send us your Gecko-themed photos in each category and we’ll publish them online in a super Gecko Gallery! The first person who submits the most photos – one per category – will win a $100 gift card to a Gulfport business of their choice, plus bragging rights.

Deadline September 8; winners will be announced in the September 16 issue of the Gabber. Send clear, high-resolution photos to news@thegabber.com.

Gecko Yard Art

A Gecko Pub Crawler

Lizard Costume for Gecko Ball

An Actual, Live Gecko (Yes, they live here and no, not an anole)

A Pet in Gecko Gear

Gecko-Themed Shop Display

Gecko T-shirt

Someone Holding Tickets to the Gecko Ball

Gecko Nail Art

Gecko-themed Cookies or Sweets

Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band

Gecko Stick (in the Parade)

A Former Gecko Queen

Gecko Queen Coronation 2021

Any Gabber staffer in Costume at Gecko Ball

By submitting photos for the Gabber’s Gecko Quest, participants agree to allow the Gabber Newspaper to use photos, with credits, in print, online and on the Gabber’s social media pages.

