Judgment in a St. Pete Beach Lawsuit

In late 2023, municipal governments across Florida faced issues with commissioners resigning. This came from a law requiring elected Florida officials to file a Form 6 with the Florida Commission on Ethics. Form 6 makes them publicly disclose in-depth financial information. St. Pete Beach faced this issue, when four of the five commissioners resigned, leaving only Mayor Adrian Petrila in office. On Dec. 15, the City of St. Pete Beach met to figure out how to move forward.

According to a July 5 press release from the City of St. Pete Beach, “Anticipating that their recommendation would face opposition and possibly legal action, the City Attorney advised the then City Commission, at the December 18th special meeting, that resigning commissioners had to resign on or before December 30th and stagger their resignations, allowing the remaining commissioners to fill the vacancies. Otherwise, there would not be enough commissioners to form a quorum and hold public meetings to conduct public business.”

St. Pete Beach Lawsuit Trouble

On Jan. 30, the Protect St. Pete Beach Advocacy Group, along with multiple other individuals, filed a lawsuit against the City. They claimed the City violated their charter and the State Constitution, and asked the court to invalidate the actions of the interim commission. The group’s website states, “Our City’s charter requires a special election to be called within 15 days where there are simultaneous vacancies of two or more commissioners.

“However, the City Attorney deemed a special election an ‘impracticability,’ and evaded the charter’s mandate for a timely special election by devising a plan for the commissioners to hand-select appointed commissioners through a ‘staggered’ process, thereby bypassing the democratic process. The City Attorney admitted to the Commission that the result would be an appointed commission in the place of an elected commission and may be subject to a legal challenge.”

St. Pete Beach Lawsuit Judgment

On July 2, Circuit Judge Michael F. Andrews ruled in favor of the City. He cited the need to preserve City operations and functions. The final summary judgement from Andrews discusses why the judge ruled in favor of the City.

“Although the Florida Constitution, Article VII, Section 2, states ‘each municipal legislative body shall be elective,’ this does not prevent a municipality from making interim appointments,” the judgement states. “(…) The Court holds that any reading of the Charter to prevent interim appointments, which would leave the City with a non-functioning government for several months, would be an absurd conclusion clearly not intended by the Charter.”

Outside of this lawsuit, Protect St. Pete Beach appealed conditional use permits surrounding the Sirata Resort and Tradewinds resort, claiming the commissioners shouldn’t have been able to vote. The press release from the City states, “Judge Andrew’s order confirms the Commission’s authority to exercise its authority to exercise its approval of the redevelopments along with the numerous other decisions they have made since being sworn in.”

The City of St. Pete Beach sees a special election for Districts 2 and 4 on Aug. 20. While Richard Lorenzen runs unopposed in District 4, Lisa Robinson challenges current Commissioner Nick Filtz for the District 2 seat.

