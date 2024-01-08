‘Judith’: A Wonder of a One-Woman Show at Urbanite

Shakespeare was messing with notions of gender fluidity centuries before the Ron DeSantis crowd got their panties in a twist. Of course, cross-dressing was de rigueur at the time, since only men were allowed to perform on stage, playing both the male and female roles.

Which made it even more deliciously confusing in Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, in which a young woman poses as her brother, inadvertently attracts the affections of a woman, and falls in love with a man (who thinks she’s her brother).

Now imagine another wrinkle in the plot. What if the man who wrote Twelfth Night wasn’t a man either — but his sister, Judith Shakespeare?

Judith Shakespeare

That’s only one of the what-if’s posited in Judith, a wonder of a one-woman show that had its world premiere at Sarasota’s Urbanite Theater on Jan. 5 — which, as it happens, was Twelfth Night, observed in some Christian traditions as the last night of the Twelve Days of Christmas, or Epiphany Eve. I don’t know whether the folks at Urbanite chose this date because of its association with the play Twelfth Night. Scholars don’t really have a solid idea of why Shakespeare used it as a title (accompanied by an enigmatic subtitle, ‘Or What You Will’), and in Judith, the suggestion that she wrote it is implied only toward the end of the play.

But what Judith does explore is the nature of identity, the transformative power of theater, and the limitations (and untapped potential) of gender — issues as central to Shakespeare’s works as they are vitally relevant today. And thanks to a thoroughly captivating performance by Livy Scanlon, we have no trouble believing (or at least considering) that those insights came from a young woman discovering her full self.

Written by Katie Bender and conceived by and developed with Scanlon, Judith is set in late 16th-century England, when Catholicism was viewed as a threat to the crown. Bender imagines (and there is some historic evidence of this) that the authorities suspected Shakespeare and his family of harboring a Jesuit priest. When William flees to avoid prosecution, Judith contrives to pose as her brother at a London tribunal.

Arts All Around!

The Gabber Newspaper covers live theater and art across South Pinellas, in the Tampa Bay, and Sarasota areas.

To be clear, Shakespeare didn’t have a sister named Judith. She was the invention of novelist Virginia Woolf in her 1928 essay A Room of One’s Own, in which she imagines that had Judith tried to make a mark as a writer she would have been dismissed, seduced, and abandoned — and would have taken her own life.

But that’s not the fate of Bender/Scanlon’s Judith. She not only passes as William in court, she stays in character, and stays in London. She opens a glove shop (Shakespeare’s father was a glover) and explores her own nascent abilities as a writer named… William Shakespeare. Her talents capture the attention of the brilliant but dissolute playwright Christopher “Kit” Marlowe. She successfully pitches play ideas to theater owner Richard Burbage. Lastly, she falls in love, as William, with a woman, a midwife named Agnes.

A One-Woman Show

Yes, it’s a lot. But we stay with this increasingly incredible scenario because of Bender’s deft script and the precise physicality and open-faced charm of the toothy, protean Scanlon. Did I mention that she plays not just Judith, but William, Marlowe, Agnes, the invisible judges who beat her at the tribunal and the barflies who best her in a pub brawl? And, with the help of an inspired creative team — director Brendon Fox, lighting designer Michael Pasquini, scenic designer Jeffrey Weber, sound by Rew Tippin, and costumes by Alison Gensmer — she convincingly evokes milieus as varied as a Stratford attic, backstage at the Globe, and Agnes’ verdant garden.

Scanlon also includes us, the audience, as partners in her transformation. With house lights fully up at the top, she introduces herself as Olivia “Livy” Scanlon. She takes us through an inventory of the characters she’ll be playing, complete with their varying accents. Notably she keeps her own American accent as Judith, while the dialects of William and others range across class and region. Later, she takes the action right into the audience, appointing one as Queen Elizabeth. She casts the rest of us as a flowing river, asking direct questions about what might happen next.

Interactive and Engaging

What most impressed me in watching her transformations is what was happening in her eyes. In exchanges between Judith and Marlowe, Judith and Agnes, Scanlon faces us directly. Her laser-sharp focus enables us to know who’s speaking, what they want, and how they are reacting to one another.

So many people co-exist in this one actor’s body! But the ultimate point of Judith seems to be that all of us have untapped potential within us. Judith wrote her first sonnet after seeing a country pageant where the town barkeep played a mermaid. From that bit of fleeting theatrical magic, she sees there might be something more than assuming the roles assigned to her by society, “hand-hammered into the coin of the realm.” She dreams of another possibility — “to be both.”

Judith at Urbanite is presented in partnership with The Hanover Theater Repertory in Worcester, MA, where Livy Scanlon is artistic director and where the play will be performed next. It continues at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 2nd St., Sarasota, through Feb. 18, Wednesdays-Sundays. 941-321-1397, urbanitetheatre.com.

FYI: If you’d like to see Twelfth Night by Judith, er William Shakespeare, Jobsite Theater in Tampa will present it Jan. 17-Feb. 11 at the Straz Center. https://www.jobsitetheater.org.

Read More Theater & Arts Coverage in The Gabber Newspaper

Arts All Around!

The Gabber Newspaper covers live theater and art across South Pinellas and, when we find something worth the drive, in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas.