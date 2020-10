Julien is a silly, energetic fellow looking for a forever home. He spends his days napping on the very top of the cat tree and playing with his feline friends. He has a great personality and temperament. He would love a home with another pet to play with. Julien is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Online applications at friendsofstrays.org/adopt.

Friends of Strays is at 2911 47th Ave. N.

Email info@friendsofstrays.org or call 727-522-6566.