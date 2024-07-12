Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for July 12

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

July 12 Adoptable Pets: Cats

Pink This 7-year-old sweetheart is Pink. Pink is named after her adorable pink nose.

Shelly Meet Shelly! She is a 9-month-old kitty who is shy at first and needs time to open up.

July 12 Adoptable Pets: Dogs

Autumn This 1-year-old, 43-pound all-American girl is Autumn. She knows her basic commands and loves playing outside.

Shannon This 2-year-old Catahoula Leopard Dog mix is Shannon. She is a silly pup and a great companion.