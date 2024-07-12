The Gabber Newspaper Logo
weekly newsletter web ad

Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for July 12

by Cameron Healy

a white dog with light brown spots and bright blues eyes for July 12 adoptable pets.
June 12 adoptable pets includes this blue-eyed beauty named Shannon.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

July 12 Adoptable Pets: Cats

a grey, orange, and white cat with green eyes.
Look how cute Pink is with her little pink nose.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Pink This 7-year-old sweetheart is Pink. Pink is named after her adorable pink nose.

a small tabby cat with green eyes.
Shelly loves her hiding spots.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Shelly Meet Shelly! She is a 9-month-old kitty who is shy at first and needs time to open up.

July 12 Adoptable Pets: Dogs

a brown-orange dog with ears perked up and a wide smile with its tongue hanging out.
Autumn is a smart and sweet pup.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Autumn This 1-year-old, 43-pound all-American girl is Autumn. She knows her basic commands and loves playing outside.

a white dog with light brown spots and bright blues eyes for July 11 adoptable pets.
This blue-eyed beauty named Shannon.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Shannon This 2-year-old Catahoula Leopard Dog mix is Shannon. She is a silly pup and a great companion.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar.

Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738, petpalanimalshelter.com.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Open daily, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.  727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org. 

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has cats, dogs, and other adoptable pets online and in print every week.

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad
The Gabber Newspaper