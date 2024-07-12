Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for July 12

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!
July 12 Adoptable Pets: Cats
Pink This 7-year-old sweetheart is Pink. Pink is named after her adorable pink nose.
Shelly Meet Shelly! She is a 9-month-old kitty who is shy at first and needs time to open up.
July 12 Adoptable Pets: Dogs
Autumn This 1-year-old, 43-pound all-American girl is Autumn. She knows her basic commands and loves playing outside.
Shannon This 2-year-old Catahoula Leopard Dog mix is Shannon. She is a silly pup and a great companion.
All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738, petpalanimalshelter.com.
Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Open daily, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.
Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has cats, dogs, and other adoptable pets online and in print every week.