For the week of July 14-20, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson and Tangerine neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

July 14-20 Gulfport Real Estate

2709 Upton St. S. (Marina)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1947, has 1,540 square feet. It listed for $625,000 and sold for $600,000.

3037 51st St. S. (Waterfront District)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1951, has 1,066 square feet. It listed for $599,000 and sold for $580,000.

5218 18th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This four-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1984, has 1,568 square feet. It listed for $549,990 and sold for $543,000.

2642 45th St. S. (Marina)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1950, has 1,230 square feet. It listed and sold for $429,900.

6012 Tangerine Ave. S. (Stetson)

This 1959 home has two bedrooms, one bath, and 1,008 square feet. It listed and sold for $410,000.

Under $400,000

1302 60th St. S. (Stetson)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1977, has 945 square feet. It listed for $350,000 but sold for $349,000.

1814 53rd St. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1954, has 888 square feet. It listed for $275,000 and sold for $300,000.

2530 York St. S. (Waterfront District)

This two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1920, has 844 square feet. It listed for $270,000 and sold for $230,000.

5980 Shore Blvd. S., #1009 (Town Shores)

This 1972 condo has two bedrooms, one and a half baths, and 1,170 square feet. It listed and sold for $265,000.

5925 Shore Blvd. S., #604 (Town Shores)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1972, has 1,060 square feet. It listed for $249,500 and sold for $235,000.

3114 59th St. S., #106 (Town Shores)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1972, has 815 square feet. It listed and sold for $212,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

