July 15-17 Gulfport Real Estate Sales

For the week of July 15-17, take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

July 15-17 Gulfport Real Estate

6329 Pasadena Point Blvd. S. (Pasadena Yacht & Golf Club)

This four-bed, five-bath house, built in 1992, has 5,220 square feet. It listed for $3,950,000 and sold for $3,750,000.

2618 Quincy St. S. (Marina)

This three-bed, two-bath house, built in 1938, has 1,050 square feet. It listed for $565,000 and sold for $540,000.

5838 25th Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This three-bed, two-bath house, built in 1952, has 1,384 square feet. It listed for $499,000 and sold for $460,000

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

Finally, see more Gulfport home sales and this week’s Gulf beaches home sales.

For more news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.