Gulfport City Council Meeting 7-18-23

Editor’s Note: For the July 18 Gulfport City Council meeting and the Aug. 8 meeting, The Gabber Newspaper’s beaches reporter will cover Gulfport Council. Her reaction to Gulfport’s city council meeting — as opposed to the ones along the beaches — reinforced the difference between Gulfport and many other Pinellas governments.

Going to a Gulfport City Council Meeting is stepping out your front door on a perfect sunshiny day. Everyone is smiling and greeting each other. Everyone knows and likes their neighbor. There are no arguments or anger; no negative discussions or disagreements; only cooperation, pleasant conversation and getting things done. Cue the Tinkerbells.

OK, maybe it’s not that much of a fairy tale, but if you go to a Council meeting in Gulfport, the time may seem to fly by with positive communication and a productive community attitude.

City Infrastructure First

The July 18 meeting began with a presentation on the utility rate sufficiency study. Andrew Burnham, vice president of Stantec Consultant Services, produced documentation of Gulfport’s water and sewer usage, along with rate projections through 2028. While last year, there was no rate increase, Burnham projected “a structurally balanced budget” and an 8% increase in rates this year and in subsequent years. Usage remained stable.

Jacob Sanderson presented a City-wide Sidewalk Inventory. This covered the conditions of sidewalks throughout Gulfport, including ADA compliance, ramps, and “stress points” or areas of non-compliance due for repair. He presented visually, using Google Maps.

Overheard at Gulfport City Council: Boca Ciega Yacht Club Lease

At a point in the proceedings, the imminent resolution of lease issues between Boca Ciega Yacht Club and the City of Gulfport was addressed by Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson. He said, “Aren’t we supposed to fight about it for nine or 10 months before it happens?” The room broke into gales of laughter.

Gulfport People Speak Out

Public comment saw participation from many residents. Karen Love thanked city council members for a variety of accomplishments. These included code enforcement and short-term rentals converted to long term, the fire department social worker, a cleaning station and life ring on the pier, the “conservative budget”, sidewalks and much more.

Jeri Reed and Melisssa Helmbold (of the Gulfport Merchant’s Chamber) talked about the 49th Street Neighborhood Building and the referral meeting for businesses working together with the GMC. Tommy Bixler from the Lions Club Foundation complimented the City on the 4th of July parade and bringing veterans together. Also, the Lions Club will take part in Feeding Tampa Bay, Thursday, July 27 from 4-6 p.m. in a food drive. Margarete Tober also gave kudos to Gulfport for July 4 and to the technology group for the city passing ordinances from the last meeting.

Emergency Management

City Manager Jim O’Reilly congratulated the city crew for cleaning up an overnight sewer emergency rapidly and efficiently. After speaking about the 58th Street project, and mentioning more than $3.5 million in funding for the sewer system, the city manager made a new proposal about the Gulfport Historical Society.

Read what the City of Gulfport’s doing with the Gulfport Historical Society

Councilmember Ian O’Hara Makes Impressive Budget Presentation

City Councilmember Ian O’Hara (Ward IV) made a financial overview presentation. He said that for the second year in a row, Gulfport had more than double-digit property value increases.

While the millage rate remained steady at 4.0258, the increase in property values had, according to O’Hara, increased inflation. He reported a 23% debt along with 28% reserves. He also reported outside funding sources from the federal government of $4 million, and $2.2 million from the state.

Councilman O’Hara reported his commitment to “disciplined conservative fiscal responsibility.” He promised “to keep it conservative — we’ve got money in the bank,” he said. O’Hara predicts a rosie financial picture for years to come in Gulfport.