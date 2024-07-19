The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Florida spectacular web ad

Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for July 19

by Patrick Heinzen

A black and white dog sticking his tongue out. July 19 adoptable pets
July 19 Adoptable Pets include this sweet boy named Duke.
Photo Via Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

July 19 Adoptable Pets: Cats

A white and grey cat standing in a red bed.
Wally is looking for a family to show him love and cuddle.
Photo Via Friends of Strays

Wally Wally is known at the shelter for his big tail, but his bigger heart.

A grey and white cat standing on a grey floor.
Margie can get chatty, but loves to be with her people.
Photo via Friends of Strays

Margie This 2-year-old sweetie loves to be the center of attention, and always wants to be around people.

July 19 Adoptable Pets: Dogs

A black and white dog sticking his tongue out.
Duke is a happy and fun loving future addition to your family..
Photo Via Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Duke This 2-year-old, 35-pound, all-American boy is ready to bring some happy energy to any family.

A white dog with black spots.
Macey’s smile shows exactly the kind of happy pup she is.
Photo via Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Macey This fun loving, 2-year-old, 45-pound pit mix will do anything (including look adorable in a photo) for a treat.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar.

Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738, petpalanimalshelter.com.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Open daily, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.  727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org. 

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has cats, dogs, and other adoptable pets online and in print every week.

by Patrick Heinzen

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad
The Gabber Newspaper