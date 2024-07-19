Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for July 19

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!
July 19 Adoptable Pets: Cats
Wally Wally is known at the shelter for his big tail, but his bigger heart.
Margie This 2-year-old sweetie loves to be the center of attention, and always wants to be around people.
July 19 Adoptable Pets: Dogs
Duke This 2-year-old, 35-pound, all-American boy is ready to bring some happy energy to any family.
Macey This fun loving, 2-year-old, 45-pound pit mix will do anything (including look adorable in a photo) for a treat.
All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738, petpalanimalshelter.com.
Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Open daily, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.
