Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for July 19

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

July 19 Adoptable Pets: Cats

Wally Wally is known at the shelter for his big tail, but his bigger heart.

Margie This 2-year-old sweetie loves to be the center of attention, and always wants to be around people.

July 19 Adoptable Pets: Dogs

Duke This 2-year-old, 35-pound, all-American boy is ready to bring some happy energy to any family.