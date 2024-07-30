July 25-27 Gulfport Real Estate Sales

For the week of July 25-27, take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

July 25-27 Gulfport Real Estate

1624 54th St. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bed, two-bath house, built in 1952, has 1,384 square feet. It listed for $499,000 and sold for $460,000.

Under $400,000

3019 57th St. S. (Waterfront District)

This two-bed, two-bath house, built in 1923, has 1,110 square feet. It listed and sold for $399,000.

5713 12th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bed, one-bath house, built in 1963, has 958 square feet. It listed and sold for $349,990.

5125 16th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This one-bed, one-bath house, built in 1924, has 582 square feet. It listed for $239,000 and sold for $220,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

