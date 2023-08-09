For the week of July 28-August 3, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson and Tangerine neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

July 28-August 3 Gulfport Real Estate

5950 Pelican Bay Plaza S., #702 (Pasadena Golf & Yacht Club)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1982, has 1,912 square feet. It listed for $855,000 and sold for $840,000.

4716 29th Ave. S. (Marina)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1960, has 1,224 square feet. It listed for $599,000 and sold for $589,000.

5939 9th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This 1955 home has three bedrooms, two baths, and 1,404 square feet. It listed for $487,000 and sold for $470,000.

Under $400,000

5209 15th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1944, has 1,136 square feet. It listed for $319,000 but sold for $325,900.

5003 12th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1953, has 778 square feet. It listed and sold for $299,900.

3128 59th St. S., #110 (Town Shores)

This 1972 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,120 square feet. It listed for $255,000 and sold for $250,000.

5182 25th Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1920, has 916 square feet. It listed for $249,900 and sold for $249,000.

5840 30th Ave. S., #205 (Town Shores)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1971, has 1,120 square feet. It listed and sold for $210,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

Finally, see more Gulfport home sales and this week’s real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.