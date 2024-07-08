July 3-8 Gulfport Real Estate Sales

For the week of July 3-8, take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

July 3-8 Gulfport Real Estate

5922 Skimmer Point Blvd. S. (Pasadena Yacht & Golf Club)

This four-bed, four-bath home, built in 1990, has 3,165 square feet. It listed for $2.299 million and sold for $2.175 million.

5601 Shore Blvd. S., #C (Waterfront District)

This two-bed, one-bath condo, built in 1974, has 660 square feet. It listed for $429,900 and sold for $415,000.

Under $400,000

6020 Shore Blvd. S., #209 (Town Shores)

This one-bed, one-and-a-half-bath condo, built in 1974, has 1,170 square feet. It listed for $289,900 and sold for $282,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

