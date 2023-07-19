For the week of July 7-13, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson and Tangerine neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

6054 Pasadena Point Blvd. (Pasadena Golf & Yacht Club)

This three-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 2022, has 2,798 square feet. It listed and sold for $2,200,000.

6250 Kipps Colony Court, #101 (Pasadena Golf & Yacht Club)

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath condo, built in 1990, has 2,280 square feet. It listed and sold for $825,000.

5701 12th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1951, has 1,456 square feet. It listed for $449,900 and sold for $442,000.

Under $400,000

6307 8th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This three-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1952, has 1,128 square feet. It listed for $397,000 but sold for $390,000.

5122 26th Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1974, has 1,086 square feet. It listed for $359,000 but sold for $345,000.

719 Freemont St. S. (Stetson)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1959, has 925 square feet. It listed for $299,800 and sold for $260,000.

5230 8th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1940, has 1,014 square feet. It listed for $273,000 and sold for $215,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

