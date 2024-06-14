Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for June 14

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!
June 14 Adoptable Pets: Dogs
Lucille This sweet girl is Lucille. She is a 1-year-old pup looking for someone as spunky and energetic as her.
Donatella This happy pup is Donatella. She is 3 years old and totally fab.
June 14 Adoptable Pets: Cats
Tiger This orange feline might not look exactly like a tiger, but he is one at heart. Tiger is a curious 2-year-old boy.
Repo Meet Repo! She is a 1-year-old kitty with a soft, gorgeous coat and bright blue eyes. She loves to cuddle.
All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.
Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.
Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete?