Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for June 14

by Cameron Healy

a fluffy, beige and grey cat with bright blue eyes June 14 adoptable pets
June 14 adoptable pets includes this pretty kitty named Repo.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

June 14 Adoptable Pets: Dogs

a black lab mix dog sitting
Lucille can’t wait to be your best friend.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Lucille This sweet girl is Lucille. She is a 1-year-old pup looking for someone as spunky and energetic as her.

a brown and white pitbull mix dog.
You will fall in love with Donatella’s smile.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Donatella This happy pup is Donatella. She is 3 years old and totally fab.

June 14 Adoptable Pets: Cats

a white and orange cat with golden yellow eyes.
Tiger is a fitting name for this orange kitty.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Tiger This orange feline might not look exactly like a tiger, but he is one at heart. Tiger is a curious 2-year-old boy.

a fluffy, beige and grey cat with bright blue eyes June 14 adoptable pets
This pretty kitty is Repo.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Repo Meet Repo! She is a 1-year-old kitty with a soft, gorgeous coat and bright blue eyes. She loves to cuddle.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar.

Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org. 

The Gabber Newspaper