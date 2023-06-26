For the week of June 16-22, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson and Tangerine neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

June 16-22 Gulfport Real Estate

1322 Freemont St. S. (Stetson)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1952, has 1,373 square feet. It listed for $525,000 but sold for $520,000.

6060 Shore Blvd. S., #809 (Town Shores)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1981, has 1,255 square feet. It listed for $489,000 but sold for $445,000.

Under $400,000

1835 York St. S. (Tangerine)

This four-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1925, has 1,018 square feet. It listed for $395,000 and sold for $370,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

