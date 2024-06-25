June 17-21 Gulfport Real Estate Sales

For the week of June 17-21, take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

June 17-21 Gulfport Real Estate

1601 52nd St. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bed, two-bath home, built in 2018, has 1,809 square feet. It listed for $875,000 and sold for $785,000.

5414 Delette Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This two-bed, two-bath home, built in 1921, has 934 square feet. It listed for $569,000 and sold for $510,000.

719 Freemont St. S. (Stetson)

This three-bed, two-bath home, built in 1959, has 1,565 square feet. It listed for $594,900 and sold for $594,000.

6020 Shore Blvd. S., #904 (Town Shores)

This two-bed, two-bath condo, built in 1974, has 1,450 square feet. It listed for $449,000 and sold for $450,000.

5217 Tangerine Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bed, two-bath home, built in 1953, has 1,087 square feet. It listed for $439,000 and sold for $434,000.

Under $400,000

5121 Pine Grove Terrace S. (Tangerine)

This two-bed, one-bath home, built in 1954, has 720 square feet. It listed and sold for $270,000.

3128 59th St. S., #406 (Town Shores)

This one-bed, one-bath condo, built in 1972, has 815 square feet. It listed for $179,900 and sold for $172,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

Finally, see more Gulfport home sales and this week's Gulf beaches home sales.

