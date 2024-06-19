June 18 Gulfport City Council Discusses ADUs in Gulfport

Whether it be price or availability, it’s becoming harder for people to find a place to live. Gulfport isn’t immune to this problem. To fight this, Council member April Thanos (Ward I) asked the City to talk about accessory dwelling units (ADUs). An ADU is a small living unit on the lot of a larger house. This can be something like a cottage in the backyard, or a bedroom in the garage. Currently, the City of Gulfport restricts these units, but Thanos hopes they can help fix some of the housing issues in the area.

Council Comments on ADUs in Gulfport

After City Manager Jim O’Reilly provided the council with a short presentation on ADUs, they spoke about their thoughts.

“I have more questions than comments,” said Council member Ian O’Hara (Ward IV). This sentiment carried into the other council member’s comments as well.

“I’m on the question bandwagon like councilman O’Hara,” said Council member Christine Brown (Ward II). “How can you guarantee it’ll fix the problem?”

Council member Paul Ray (Ward III) spoke about how many residents bought homes in single family neighborhoods with the expectation of a single family neighbor. He considers this change as a “threat to the character of Gulfport.”

Mayor Sam Henderson spoke last, saying his issues with the plan are the same they’ve always been. To him, the idea of “affordable housing” is subjective and not always affordable. Building an ADU is expensive, and therefore homeowners immediately look to regain their expenses. Henderson spoke about how ADUs in Dunedin are being turned into short-term rentals because they’re more profitable than a tenant.

“I appreciate that you’ve been trying really hard to solve a nationwide problem at the City level, but I don’t think this is the solution. There’s too much stuff that’s going to come along with it,” said Henderson. “We’re already one of, if not, the most densely populated community in Pinellas County.”

Thanos’ Reasoning

The nation and citywide housing shortage is the main reason Thanos said she raised the issue. According to her, although the City can’t make the ADUs affordable, they’re generally more affordable by virtue of being smaller units.

“We’re losing a lot of people because it’s getting to expensive for them to be here,” said Thanos. “People who work at our businesses can’t afford to live here anymore.”

Along with this, Thanos spoke about how an ADU isn’t only for an outside tenant or renter, but for the families who own the unit. For an aging relative, or an adult child who needs a private place to stay, an ADU can solve that problem.

While many of the other council members spoke about how ADUs bring down the character of Gulfport, many of the large houses being built in the city do the same thing.

“I’m with you. I don’t like the big homes either,” said Henderson. “But I don’t have any faith in people spending what will ultimately be a hundred thousand (dollars) in a neighborhood and then start renting to someone who is making server’s wages or part-time nurses wages, or retail store wages, for someone to live in a town that has gotten popular and overpriced.

“People are offering hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy my less-than-1,000-square-foot home. Guarantees aren’t in this,” Henderson continued. “I don’t want to expand our short term rental problems. I don’t want to lose canopy cover. I don’t want to add another route to over-develop this already dense town.”

Public Comments on ADUs in Gulfport

Near the end of the discussion, the floor opened for residents to speak about ADUs in Gulfport. Pat Dunham brought up how few people are actually going to put in an ADU.

“We’re wasting time worrying about a few people who want an ADU on their property and rent it,” said Dunham. “If they did, it’s a wonderful resource for that elderly parent who just lost their spouse and earns half their income.”

Many residents agreed with Dunham’s idea. Raven Kramer spoke said a few months ago the average price of a house in Gulfport was $398,000. Today, it is more than $450,000.

“My aging grandmother can’t afford a $450,000 house, but she does have $40,000 to put into an ADU,” said Kramer.

Earlier in the discussion, Brown spoke about how she compared the statistics between St. Petersburg’s ADUs, and Gulfport’s possible ADUs. According to Brown, depending on the way the ordinance is written, only about 60 homes could host ADUs.

“If there’s only a certain amount of homes, what’s the problem with letting the people who can, can?” Kramer responded. “I’m one of those 60. Why am I discounted because I’m one of the 60?”

At the end of the discussion, the Mayor and council members — except for Thanos — decided not to move forward with an ordinance.

