For the week of June 2-8, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson and Tangerine neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold – and for how much – this past week in Gulfport.

June 2-8 Gulfport Real Estate Sales

6116 Kipps Colony Dr. W. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This three-bedroom, four-and-two-half-bath home, built in 1989, has 5,871 square feet. It listed and sold for $5,200,000.

6005 Kipps Colony Dr. E. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home, built in 2001, has 5,353 square feet. It listed for $3,500,000 and sold for $3,295,000.

2514 52nd St. S. (Waterfront District)

This three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1959, has 1,145 square feet. It listed for $550,000 but sold for $500,000.

2656 44th St. S. (Marina)

This three-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1959, has 1,089 square feet. It listed for $449,900 and sold for $420,000.

Under $400,000

2850 59th St. S., #605 (Town Shores)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1974, has 1,120 square feet. It listed and sold for $225,000.

The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

