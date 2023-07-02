For the week of June 23-29, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson and Tangerine neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

June 23-29 Gulfport Real Estate

5951 Bayview Circle S. (Pasadena Golf & Yacht Club)

This five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home, built in 2004, has 4,429 square feet. It listed for $3,274,000 and sold for $3,050,000.

6126 11th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1951, has 1,704 square feet. It listed for $525,000 but sold for $555,000.

Under $400,000

1714 58th St. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1952, has 1,063 square feet. It listed for $354,000 but sold for $358,000.

2002 55th St. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1947, has 864 square feet. It listed for $299,900 and sold for $282,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

Finally, see more Gulfport home sales and this week’s real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.