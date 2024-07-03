June 24-28 Gulfport Real Estate Sales

For the week of June 24-28, take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

June 24-28 Gulfport Real Estate

6130 Pasadena Point Blvd. (Pasadena Yacht & Golf Club)

This four-bed, three-bath home, built in 1997, has 2,533 square feet. It listed for $1.199 million and sold for $1.175 million.

4814 Del Rio Way S. (Marina)

This two-bed, two-bath home, built in 1949, has 1,504 square feet. It listed for $650,000 and sold for $630,000.

1701 56th St. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bed, two-bath home, built in 1950, has 1,070 square feet. It listed for $425,000 and sold for $415,000.

Under $400,000

5980 Shore Blvd. S., #310 (Town Shores)

This two-bed, two-bath condo, built in 1972, has 1,450 square feet. It listed for $399,000 and sold for $375,000.

2661 Miriam St. S. (Marina)

This two-bed, one-bath home, built in 1950, has 696 square feet. It listed for $359,999 and sold for $340,000.

6025 Shore Blvd. S., #508 (Town Shores)

This two-bed, two-bath condo, built in 1971, has 1,120 square feet. It listed for $265,000 and sold for $260,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

Finally, see more Gulfport home sales and this week's Gulf beaches home sales.

