For the week of June 30-July 6, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson and Tangerine neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

June 30-July 6 Gulfport Real Estate

4734 Baywood Point Dr. S. (Marina)

This two-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 1957, has 1,868 square feet. It listed for $1,173,800 and sold for $1,020,000.

2714 53rd St. S. (Waterfront District)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1955, has 1,587 square feet. It listed for $694,900 but sold for $680,000.

921 Freemont St. S. (Stetson)

This 1957 home has three bedrooms, two baths, and 1,472 square feet. It listed for $489,900 and sold for $485,000.

2524 50th St. S. (Waterfront District)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1979, has 1,508 square feet. It listed for $450,000 but sold for $435,000.

2806 46th St. S. (Marina)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1958, has 864 square feet. It listed and sold for $425,000.

Under $400,000

5314 21st Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1952, has 822 square feet. It listed for $360,000 but sold for $355,000.

5119 23rd Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This one-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1946, has 520 square feet. It listed for $299,900 and sold for $290,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

Finally, see more Gulfport home sales and this week’s real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.