Overheard at the June 6 Gulfport City Council meeting

About Gulfport Pride

“The flag raising went well. We had a really good turnout. The street fair and parade were really well-attended, and we broke the record for the total number of booths for any event in Gulfport. I wanted very much to thank the police department, the fire department, the EMTs, the city manager, Justin [Shea] and everybody who helped out because it was a spectacular event. There were no hiccups. It all ran smoothly and I just can’t thank everybody enough.” –Vice Mayor Paul Ray (Ward III)

“Because you’re a good leader.” –Councilmember Christine Brown (Ward II)

“I don’t know. Maybe I just have good people listening to me.” –Ray

About Protests and Recent Legislative Action

“Having this Pride event was really kind of frightening for all of us. There were threats that if we went ahead with any drag shows, they would just arrest all of the council. I didn’t want to get all of my council members arrested.” –Ray

“That wouldn’t be the first time.” –Mayor Sam Henderson

About a Recent Fundraiser

“We wanted to thank the councilmembers for the event that you approved — the ‘Rally for Rachel’ in May. It was a very successful event. The city staff just did an awesome job facilitating that and helping us get that done. Without your approval for the event, it wouldn’t have happened. We also want to thank our vendors who participated with donations and products. We are here to present the check to the McQuillan family. We raised $12,000 for her and her children. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to give back to Gulfport.” –Joe Guenther, co-owner of O’Maddy’s

About the June 20 Gulfport Council Meeting

“At the next council meeting, we’re having a presentation from Gulfport on the Edge. If there’s any questions you particularly want to have answered, now is the time to tell me so we can make sure they are included.” –Councilmember April Thanos (Ward I)

Watch the meeting here.